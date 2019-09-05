ON THE MOVE: Australia Post now delivering from new location

NEW DIGS: Supervisor John Watt gets to work at Australia Post's temporary office inside Stockland Hervey Bay.

AUSTRALIA Post is putting their stamp on a new location in Hervey Bay after moving from the Pialba site last week.

The former Central Ave site is now vacant and the PO Boxes lining the outside walls removed, with the Hervey Bay Post Office now located at Stockland Shopping Centre.

An Australia Post spokesman said there was a number of reasons behind the decision to relocate.

"The relocation was an opportunity to move into an area with greater foot traffic, provide a modern updated fit-out for customers, as well as providing them with a secure 24 hour access PO Box lobby that is air conditioned and out of the sun and weather," he said.

As an interim arrangement while the new store's renovations are being finalised, he said the post office is currently operating from a temporary kiosk within the shopping centre, adjacent to the Rockmans and Nextra news agency.

"The new Hervey Bay Post Office will feature a modern fitout and design and will provide a full range of services."

Works are expected to be completed by September 14, with the new post office opening on September 16 in shop 101, Stockland Hervey Bay.