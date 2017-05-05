ON THIS WEEKEND: Get covered in colour at Colour Stampede

Forget Me Not colour run at Susan River Homestead - organisers Olivia Hay and Thomas Biden.

HOW much coloured powder does it take to cover hundreds of people from head to toe?

Olivia Hay and Thomas Biden have 160kg-worth ready for a colour run event on Sunday.

The Colour Stampede will be held at Susan River Homestead from 10am with money raised going to Forget Me Not Australia, which helps children in third-world countries.

Olivia, 16, was inspired to organise the Colour Stampede after a trip to Nepal where she saw first-hand the devastating effects of children trafficking.

"Once I learned that up to 85% of kids in orphanages were not orphans but had been trafficked into the lucrative orphanage industry, I knew I had to step up and help,” she said.

To register for the event and to find out more go here.