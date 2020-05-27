ON TRACK: Call for Cross River Rail contracts

Rails heading towards the Downer facility, looking towards Kent St in Maryborough. Photo: Contributed

THE Queensland Government’s $6.8 million Maryborough railroad line upgrade is complete and the Member for the state seat of Maryborough, Bruce Saunders, says it means new opportunities for the city.

It builds on the Palaszczuk Government’s announcement in December of $300 million in funding for major rail upgrades and maintenance carried out at the Maryborough workshop of integrated services company Downer over the next ­decade.

“The line is looking really good,” Mr Saunders said.

“If you go down to 71 Wharf, the area down there, what they’ve finished down there is top-class work.”

The upgrades were needed to facilitate the movement of new-generation rolling stock in and out of Downer and involved the replacement of rails more than a century old.

“Downer is the economic heartbeat of this city – they employ over 300 workers and inject work not just here but to other workshops across the state,” Mr Saunders said.

“I’m pushing hard to make sure we get more rolling stock built here in Maryborough, get more maintenance done here.”

Mr Saunders said he also supported Cross River Rail in Brisbane, as it would mean jobs for Maryborough with Downer maintaining new rolling stock.

“As we tackle the challenges of COVID-19, it’s projects like these that drive our ­economy and workforce, ensuring that more vital ­maintenance and manufacturing projects are built by Queenslanders,” Mr Saunders said.