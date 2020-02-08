Menu
AUSSIE SELECTION: Former Maryborough United club hockey and current Queensland Indoor Hockey player Jessie Staples has been selected for Shadow U21 Australian Indoor Hockey team. Picture: Glen Porteous
Sport

On track for more Aussie selections

Glen Porteous
8th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
INDOOR HOCKEY: Maryborough’s proud tradition of producing star hockey players has continued, with Jessie Staples earning shadow selection in the 2020 Australian Women’s under-21 Indoor Hockey Team.

Staples went away to Wollongong, New South Wales earlier this year for the nationals with the Queensland U21 Indoor Hockey team.

Despite the team finishing fifth overall, she did enough to be noticed by selectors down there.

She scored two goals during the championship converting two penalty corners.

Last year the midfielder earned selection in the Australian women’s under-18 indoor hockey team.

“I just stuck to the basics and played the best indoor hockey I could while I was down there,” Staples said.

“I was a bit excited about the selection.”

There is a chance Staples might get a call up to play in Europe later this year.

“It was pretty good to even get shadow because I am only 19,” she said.

“I am on the right track, with selectors looking at me for possible future Australian representative selections.

“It would be good to go to Europe to play indoor hockey over there because the Europeans play a lot of it and at a high standard.”

The former Maryborough United club player now plays for Redcliffe Hockey Club.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

