On track for Trisome Global Games 2020 in Turkey

Athlete Ethan Parry with some of his medals from last year's INAS Global Games in Brisbane and is currently in training for the upcoming Trisome Games 2020 in Turkey. Photo: Alistair Brightman

ATHLETICS: Hervey Bay international athlete Ethan Parry will be hitting peak form when he represents Australia at the Trisome World Games 2020 in Turkey to aim for medal podium glory.

Ethan is heading to the second ever international games to be hosted for Down Syndrome athletes and is determined to create his own piece of athletic history.

With a strict training regime and diet the 15-year-old will be competing in the marquee events of 100 and 200 metre sprints and long jump in the II2 category.

Ethan said he was very honoured about the prospect of competing for Australia at the upcoming games.

“It’s good to represent Australia and I’m very proud and excited about it,” Ethan said.

However, getting to the games will not be easily affordable and Ethan’s mum Gail Parry has been working with local business to raise funds to help pay for the trip.

“The cost to send Ethan is almost $8000 and we have set up a GoFundMe page and the local businesses have been great with donating gifts and vouchers,” Gail said.

“We have been very much overwhelmed with the generosity and support to help Ethan get to the world games.”

In October last year Ethan competed at the INAS Global Games in Brisbane and came away with Silver in the 100m and Tri Event (long jump, 100m and shot put) and bagged two bronze in the 200m and long jump.

Gail said Ethan would at first turn up to these events for the fun of it but quickly realised how much more fun it would be to win some of them.

“When he was in Brisbane something just clicked in him and he realised how good it is to win the events he competes in,” she said.

Under the watchful of coach Stix McGavin, Ethan has been training five to six times a week and dreams of having a sprint race challenge with his hero Usain Bolt.

For more information about Ethan’s fundraising there is a Facebook page – Ethan Parry - The Athlete or GoFundMe and search Ethan Parry.