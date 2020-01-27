Menu
One arrested over Toowoomba underpants theft

Michael Nolan
27th Jan 2020 8:33 AM
POLICE arrested a 31-year-old Brisbane man in relation to an alleged burglary of a home in Kara View Court.

On Thursday, 2.52pm and 3.28pm its alleged the man entered the Toowoomba home and stole watches, antique coin, military memorabilia and underpants.

The items included badges from the owner's tour of duty in East Timor and her service during the Sydney Olympics.

He was assisted by another man and both fled the scene in a while Holden Astra.

The man attempted to evade police when they moved to arrest him in Kallangur, on January 25.

He will face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on February 24, charged with burglary offences.

A second man remains at large.

