One bedroom property sells for $600k

THIS week Toogoom was home to the Fraser Coast's highest grossing reported real estate sale for more than $600,000 dollars.

The one-bedroom one-bathroom house on 3,025 metres squared, carries Caravan Park zoning and was occupied by the previous owner for 43 years.

The building on the property is the old pay clerks office from Howard in the coal mining days.

39 Moreton St, Toogoom reportedly sold for $610,000 last week. Realestate.com

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast is sitting at $327,000 just ahead of units which are $249,500.

On the market there are currently 457 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category, which is down from last week's 489, as well as one more unit than last week at 130.

The highest number of houses on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 571 for sale and 43 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 216 houses listed and eight units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category with just 73 houses and one unit.

Twenty-nine houses and two units are listed for more than $1 million.

The bargain hunters property this week is 25 Fraser Dr, River Heads which sold and settled for $89,000.

1. 39 Moreton St, Toogoom $610,000

2. 5 Green Acres Rd, Dundowran $550,000

3. 151 Burrum St, Burrum Heads $530,000

4. 23 Gladstone St, Maryborough West $490,000

5. 23 Seahorse Cct, Dundowran Beach $487,500

6. 77 Kingfisher Pde, Toogoom $479,000

7. 35 Richard St, Maryborough $465,000

8. 349 Boat Harbour Dr, Scarness $445,000

9. 12 Castaway Ct, Toogoom $430,000

10. 29 Anembo Dr, Torquay $420,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

