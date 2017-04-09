One charged after serious assault on Esplanade

One man suffered serious head injuries after a brawl on the Esplanade on Saturday night.

A 19-YEAR old Dundowran Beach man has been charged with grevious bodily harm after an altercation on Charlton Esplanade last night.

Police allege a number of men became involved in an altercation outside a restaurant on the Esplanade about 11pm, where the 19-year-old allegedly punched a 21-year old in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The 21-year-old was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with serious head injuries.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody a short time later and charged by officers.

He will appear in court on April 10.