One charged, one on run after woman, 63, kicked in chest

ONE teen is behind bars and another is on the loose after a 63-year-old woman was attacked in a car park on Tuesday night.

It was alleged the woman was leaving a senior citizens club on the corner of Totness St and Denmans Camp Rd about 7pm when she was approached in a car park by two men.

One of the men kicked her in the chest, knocking her to the ground.

They then stole a tin containing a sum of cash and the woman's car keys before fleeing the scene.

They were last seen leaving the car park on foot heading west towards Totness St.

The woman was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Acting Patrol Group Inspector for Maryborough Patrol Group Tony Cole said investigators believed the it was an "opportunistic crime".

Insp. Cole said about 10am Wednesday, the 19-year-old man, who was well known to local police, was found at an Eli Waters address.

The man attempted to escape through the backyard but was captured by police.

He was charged with robbery with company.

The 16-year-old, also known to police, is still on the run.

Insp. Cole said the incident was nothing short of "upsetting".

"It's a cowardly attack on an elderly woman who was vulnerable," he said.

"She was in a dark car park leaving a volunteer organisation with a small sum of cash and she's been taken advantage of and preyed upon by these offenders."

Despite the frightening circumstances, Insp. Cole said he did not want to instil fear upon the community.

"If you are carrying sums of cash whether small or large, make sure you're with somebody else," he said.

"Be mindful when you're alone in car parks or dark unlit areas at night.

"We're not trying to scare anybody but we just want people to remember to take care and know their environment and not be caught out like this poor woman last night.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131444.