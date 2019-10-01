Menu
FUN AND FLOWERS: Darryl Coombes and Daphne McKenna from the Hervey Bay Orchid Society at the event on the weekend.
Colourful day out for Fraser Coast orchid lovers

Carlie Walker
1st Oct 2019 10:00 AM
IT'S a busy life when orchids are your passion.

Daphne McKenna from the Hervey Bay Orchid Society has travelled hundreds of kilometres this year while enjoying her passion for the colourful flowers, from the Childers Show and Maryborough Show, all the way to the Rockhampton Orchid Festival.

This weekend the event was a lot closer to home, with the club attending the Hervey Bay Spring Orchid and Garden Spectacular at Xavier Catholic College.

"Our show is the last on the list," Ms McKenna said.

Groups from across the region attended, including Gympie, Agnes Waters, Childers and Bundaberg.

Ms McKenna said she loved the annual event and always looked forward to seeing the plants others had been growing.

"It was beautiful," she said.

"The club does stage a very good show and every year people come from Maryborough and around the region."

Ms McKenna has been growing orchids for 12 years.

"Since I retired I've been gradually getting more interested," she said.

There's one plant she has owned for more than 10 years which is especially close to her heart.

It received a special award at the event.

Fellow Hervey Bay club member Terri Bade was named overall champion and also claimed the prize for top species.

The Hervey Bay club ranked first at the event, with Bundaberg second and Agnes Waters third.

Ms McKenna said it was a fantastic hobby.

While this year's event has just finished, Ms McKenna said she was already looking forward to next year.

