Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called just before 8am this morning to Agnes Water where a person is in a critical condition.
Paramedics were called just before 8am this morning to Agnes Water where a person is in a critical condition.
News

One critical after being rescued from Agnes beach

Geordi Offord
4th Oct 2020 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 1pm: A man who was pulled from the water by lifeguards in Agnes Water this morning has been flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition. 

Paramedics were called to the scene at a beach off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park Rd just before 8am this morning. 

The Rockhampton-based rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene. 

Update 10.20am: Paramedics are still on scene at Agnes Water where they are treating a person in a critical condition. 

QAS were called just before 8am after lifeguards pulled the person from the water at a beach off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park Rd. 

A QAS spokeswoman said the rescue helicopter has arrived on scene. 

Earlier: PARAMEDICS are on scene at Agnes Water where they are treating a person in a critical condition.

QAS were called to the scene just before 8 o'clock after lifeguards rescued a person from the water at a beach off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park Rd.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were still treating the patient and the Rockhampton-based rescue helicopter had been tasked.

More to come.

agnes water breaking news qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bigger, better Bayside op shop opens

        Premium Content Bigger, better Bayside op shop opens

        News Fraser Coast charity’s big new store to help the community.

        LifeFlight crews called to 5 crashes in 24 hours

        Premium Content LifeFlight crews called to 5 crashes in 24 hours

        News RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crews were called to three motorbike crashes yesterday...

        Needle-free vaccine to be made in Brisbane

        Premium Content Needle-free vaccine to be made in Brisbane

        Health Up to 140 jobs will be created over the next decade as a world-class medical...

        Paramedics treating patients after boat fire

        Premium Content Paramedics treating patients after boat fire

        Breaking Paramedics are at the scene of a boat fire in Tiaro