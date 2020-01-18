Menu
Emergency services are attending a scene of a roll over, south of Proserpine.
Man killed in Bruce Highway crash identified

Jordan Gilliland
by
17th Jan 2020 4:24 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2020 7:40 AM
SATURDAY, 7.45AM: A man killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway on Friday afternoon has been identified.

The 39-year-old man from Mandalay died at the scene of the crash south of Proserpine.

Police, in a statement, said preliminary investigations indicated about 4pm, a car was travelling north on the highway towards Proserpine when it lost control.

The car rolled and hit a tree. The man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was trapped inside.

He died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

 

FRIDAY: The Bruce Highway has reopened after a single vehicle rollover south of Proserpine. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said traffic was slowly moving in both directions. 

The spokesman could not confirm if police were still on the scene of the crash. 

 

 

4.30PM: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway is closed and a man is in a critical condition after a roll over on the Bruce Highway. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Bruce Highway was closed north-bound after a single vehicle rollover at Lethebrook. 

The spokesman said police were currently setting up traffic diversion in the area. 

He said it is understood a small, white vehicle drove off the highway before rolling on the side of the road. The man is believed to have been entrapped in the vehicle. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one crew attended at 4.20pm, and all occupants of the vehicle were now out. 

 

 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a man in a critical condition after a Bruce Highway roll over, south of Proserpine.

A Queensland Ambulance Services person said parademics were attending to a man in a critical condition, at a single vehicle rollover near Lethebrook. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two crews were on scene, with a Queensland Police Service spokesman saying a crew had left just before 4pm. 

MORE TO COME
 

