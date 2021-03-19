Menu
One critical, six serious after horror mini bus crash

by Elise Williams, Cormac Pearson
19th Mar 2021 4:01 PM | Updated: 5:11 PM
A serious crash has seen emergency services rush to the aid of 15 people, whose ages are unknown, with at least one in a critical condition following a crash involving a mini bus and a car.

The emergency helicopter, critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit are among nine other ambulance crews sent to the serious incident at Glenore Grove in the Lockyer Valley.

A mini-bus and another vehicle have collided in a serious accident in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: 9 News
The car has been flipped on its roof and multiple people were trapped inside the bus, a police spokesman said, but all have since been extricated.

Two rescue helicopters have arrived at the scene.

Emergency services are on scene at a multi-casualty accident at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road, where a truck and mini bus have collided. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
The crash occurred just prior to 2.30pm at the intersection of Forest Hill Fernvale Rd, Walhuben Rd and Lake Clarendon Way.

 

The dramatic scene of a major crash involving a minibus carrying 15 people and a car. Picture: 9 News Queensland
A spokeswoman from QAS said there is one person in a critical condition, six who are in serious conditions and eight people in stable conditions.

The patient in a critical condition has been flown to hospital.

The gender and ages of the people involved are not yet known.

Police are responding to traffic in the area as a result of the crash.

More to come...

Originally published as Passengers trapped as mini bus carrying 15 collides with car

