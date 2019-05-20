Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services have responded to a crash on Childers Rd.
Emergency Services have responded to a crash on Childers Rd. File
Breaking

One critical, two seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash

20th May 2019 6:38 PM | Updated: 7:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7PM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance spokesman says one person has suffered critical injuries in a three-vehicle crash at Branyan.

The collision, which occurred at 5.52pm, has seen Childers Rd blocked.

The spokesman said a further three people had been injured.

A male in his 70s and a man in his 20s have both suffered serious injuries.

Another male in his 30s has minor injuries.

Two people are being transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

Further details about the person with critical injuries are not available at this stage.

BREAKING 6.30PM: AUTHORITIES are on scene at a multiple-vehicle crash on Childers Rd at Branyan.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the road was blocked in both directions after "three or four" vehicles collided shortly before 6pm.

The spokesman said it was unclear if anyone had been injured at this early stage.

More to come

branyan bundaberg crash editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Two taken to Bay hospital after three-car crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Two taken to Bay hospital after three-car crash

    News The crash happened on the Bruce Highway about 5.30pm.

    • 20th May 2019 6:10 PM
    Man in hospital after motorbike crash at Howard

    premium_icon Man in hospital after motorbike crash at Howard

    News A male patient in his 30s was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital

    Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    premium_icon Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    News NAPLAN Online is expected to be fully rolled-out by 2020

    Business leaders call on MPs to deliver on promises

    premium_icon Business leaders call on MPs to deliver on promises

    News Business leaders have given their wishlists to the new MPs