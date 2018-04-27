One in custody over alleged stabbing of man and woman
TWO people are in hospital and a man in custody after an alleged stabbing in Hervey Bay on Friday morning.
A 50-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital.
The pair, a mother and son, have stab wounds to their necks.
The incident occurred about 9.15am on Friday.
Police have since closed Mungara Court, Wondunna, and detectives are on the scene.
A neighbour was shocked at the incident, describing the Wondunna street as a generally quiet place.
Police have since set up another crime scene outside Gatakers Landing Restaurant at Point Vernon.
A male person, aged in his late 30s, is in custody after being arrested at Gatakers.
He is known to the two victims.
The Chronicle understands someone from the restaurant contacted police after the man came in.