One in custody over alleged stabbing of man and woman

TWO people are in hospital and a man in custody after an alleged stabbing in Hervey Bay on Friday morning.

A 50-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The pair, a mother and son, have stab wounds to their necks.

The incident occurred about 9.15am on Friday.

A short interview with a neighbour after an alleged stabbing at a Hervey Bay home: A video from the scene of an alleged stabbing in Hervey Bay, which includes an interview with a neighbour.

Police have since closed Mungara Court, Wondunna, and detectives are on the scene.

A neighbour was shocked at the incident, describing the Wondunna street as a generally quiet place.

Police seal off a section of Mungara Court at Wondunna after a suspected stabbing. Alistair Brightman

Police have since set up another crime scene outside Gatakers Landing Restaurant at Point Vernon.

A male person, aged in his late 30s, is in custody after being arrested at Gatakers.

He is known to the two victims.

The Chronicle understands someone from the restaurant contacted police after the man came in.