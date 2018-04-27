Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Alleged stabbing at Hervey bay
News

One in custody over alleged stabbing of man and woman

Annie Perets
by
27th Apr 2018 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in hospital and a man in custody after an alleged stabbing in Hervey Bay on Friday morning.

A 50-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The pair, a mother and son, have stab wounds to their necks.

The incident occurred about 9.15am on Friday.

Police have since closed Mungara Court, Wondunna, and detectives are on the scene.

A neighbour was shocked at the incident, describing the Wondunna street as a generally quiet place.

Police seal off a section of Mungara Court at Wondunna after a suspected stabbing.
Police seal off a section of Mungara Court at Wondunna after a suspected stabbing. Alistair Brightman

Police have since set up another crime scene outside Gatakers Landing Restaurant at Point Vernon.

A male person, aged in his late 30s, is in custody after being arrested at Gatakers.

He is known to the two victims.

The Chronicle understands someone from the restaurant contacted police after the man came in.

fccrime fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Last chance to ask your candidates about the big issues

    Last chance to ask your candidates about the big issues

    Council News Tonight is the last chance for residents to ask the Fraser Coast's mayoral hopefuls about the region's biggest issues.

    • 27th Apr 2018 3:31 PM
    OPINION: Revenge porn must end now

    OPINION: Revenge porn must end now

    Opinion What I found out was heart-breaking and utterly terrifying

    • 27th Apr 2018 2:09 PM
    REVENGE PORN: Schoolgirls, local women targeted

    premium_icon REVENGE PORN: Schoolgirls, local women targeted

    News Malicious "selfie” sharing site exposed

    Two people stabbed at home in Wondunna

    Two people stabbed at home in Wondunna

    Crime Two people are in hospital and a man in custody.

    Local Partners