CRASH: One person has died after a crash at Goondiwindi overnight.
One dead after vehicle hits tree at Goondiwindi

Elyse Wurm
by
24th Aug 2019 9:07 AM
A PERSON has died in a crash at Goondiwindi overnight after a vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one person was killed in the incident, which occurred about 11.40pm.

Two fire crews were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the Barwon Highway and Goodar Rd.

Paramedics also attended the scene where they initially assessed the person for critical injuries.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

