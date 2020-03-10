Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

One dead, another injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Mar 2020 5:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NIGHTMARE crash on the Gold Coast Highway has claimed the life of one person and has left another elderly lady in hospital.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Clifford Street and the Gold Coast Highway, near voco hotel at Surfers Paradise at around 7.35pm on Monday night.

Tragically, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 71-year-old lady has been transported to hospital.

A third person who was involved in the incident was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

The incident follows another road tragedy near Gympie last week.

The two-vehicle crash on Anderleigh Rd at Gunalda on Friday killed two people and left another three people in hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crash gold coast highway surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New lights set to be installed at intersection

        premium_icon New lights set to be installed at intersection

        News The $963,000 works package is expected to take about one month to complete

        Washing hands key to stopping coronavirus spread

        premium_icon Washing hands key to stopping coronavirus spread

        News Dr Young said people could do their part by practising good hygiene

        Investigations continue after dingo ‘run down’ by vehicle

        premium_icon Investigations continue after dingo ‘run down’ by vehicle

        News The maximum penalty for deliberately killing a dingo was $10,676

        Fresh way to keep shelves stocked of necessities

        premium_icon Fresh way to keep shelves stocked of necessities

        News Fresh and Save Food Warehouse has seen a spike in demand of food and hygiene...