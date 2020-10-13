Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NCA NewsWire
NCA NewsWire
News

One dead in Australian uni ceiling collapse

by Angie Raphael
13th Oct 2020 4:15 PM

At least one person is believed to be dead after a glass ceiling caved in at a new construction area at Curtin University in Western Australia.

St John Ambulance would not confirm the death, but said multiple people had been injured and two ambulances were at the scene in Bentley.

The collapse happened just before 1pm on Tuesday, prompting police and emergency services to rush to the campus.

The building, which is located at the northern end of the campus, is part of a project called The Exchange, which includes a hotel, student accommodation and retail space.

More to come.

curtin university editors picks workplace health and safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: $1B promise for M’boro train builders

        Premium Content BREAKING: $1B promise for M’boro train builders

        News The State Government has made a historic announcement in Maryborough

        Surgery blitz promise: Round table talks highlight waiting list woes

        Premium Content Surgery blitz promise: Round table talks highlight waiting list...

        News Harrowing tales of pain and waiting lists that seemingly go nowhere have emerged as...