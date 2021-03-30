One dead, nine injured in horror day on Burnett roads

Police are urging drivers to abide by the fatal five after a horror day on Burnett roads. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight.

A horror weekend on Burnett roads left one woman dead and ten injured as emergency services were kept on high alert for crashes through Saturday and Sunday.

"People are driving weapons," Kingaroy officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Dave Tierney said.

"They're not safe unless they're not going to operate the vehicle properly."

Sergeant Tierney said it seems every weekend someone is airlifted to hospital after crashing a vehicle, whether it be on the roads or the trails.

Reiterating the deadly consequences of the fatal five, he urged drivers to avoid speeding, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, not wearing a seatbelt, driving while fatigued, and distracted driving.

The same goes for motorcyclists enjoying a weekend on the trails.

"Please use common sense and drive to your abilities and the terrain," Sergeant Tierney said.

"Just because you're not on the roads, doesn't mean common sense does not apply."

Over the past three days police attended a total of seven incidents, including two car crashes, a car and motorbike crash, three motorcycle incidents and a car fire, resulting in 16 patients being transported to hospital and the death of a Logan woman.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died following a head-on crash in Cynthia on Sunday morning (March 28).

Members of the public provided first aid to the occupants of the vehicles before emergency services arrived.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, an 18-year-old Monto woman, was transported to Eidsvold hospital for treatment.

The driver of the second car, a 53-year-old Tanah Merah woman, died at the scene.

One person was flown to hospital after a car towing a trailer carrying five gas bottles caught fire in Moore yesterday afternoon.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, an elderly woman was flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with burns to her face, arms and legs.

An elderly man, with burns to his arms and legs, and an uninjured elderly woman were transported to Kilcoy Hospital.

A man was airlifted to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Benarkin yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the D'Aguilar Highway and Scott Street at 1.07pm.

A man in his 50s with neck and back pain was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man was flown to hospital in a serious condition following a motorcycle crash in Boondooma.

The spokeswoman said emergency service attended the incident on Manar Road at 12.01pm yesterday afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with chest, shoulder and arm injuries.

One person was transported to hospital following a crash in Cooyar, which resulted in a car rolling over and a motorcycle catching fire.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, paramedics attended the incident on the New England Highway just after midday (March 28).

One patient was transported to Kingaroy Hospital with minor injuries.

Two more people were assessed at the scene, however they declined transport.

These incidents come in the days following a man falling from a motorcycle on Saturday night (March 27), requiring transportation to hospital, and two adults and six children suffering minor injuries following a vehicle rollover at Wooroolin.

All eight patients were all transported to Kingaroy Hospital in stable conditions.