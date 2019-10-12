Menu
One dead, one critical in separate crashes

by Sarah Matthews
12th Oct 2019 9:50 AM
AN 18-year-old man has been killed in a crash in the state's far north overnight.

The young man was a passenger in a car that crashed while driving along the Kennedy Hwy at Millstream on the Atherton Tablelands about 8pm on Friday.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and assisted other motorists who had stopped in an effort to help the car's occupants.

The 18-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Cairns Hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

In the southeast, a woman in her 20s sustained critical injuries in a pedestrian and vehicle incident in the Ipswich suburb of Augustine Heights around 5.40pm yesterday.

Paramedics assessed two women in their 20s on the scene, with one transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The other was treated for chest injuries and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

