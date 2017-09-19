29°
One dead, two injured in crash with two trucks and car

by Staff reporter

ONE person had died and two others were injured in a horror crash involving a car and two trucks in Jandakot.

The crash happened on Jandakot Road near the intersection of Wharton Road at about 3.50pm on Monday afternoon.

The collision involved a white Caterpillar Truck, a silver Toyota Camry sedan and a white Hino Truck that were all travelling in the same direction.

Firefighters cut the injured driver and a passenger from the twisted car wreck, which was wedged between the two trucks.

Police confirmed a passenger in the car, a 66-year-old man, had died at the scene.

The 22-year-old male driver and a 69-year-old male passenger in the Toyota were taken to Royal Perth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

