'One death is too many': Coast overdose numbers soar

DRUG DEATHS TOO MANY: AMAQ officials say one drug-induced death is too many, following alarming statistics in Australia's Annual Overdose Report 2019 revealing a massive increase in overdose numbers in the Fraser Coast.

DRUG DEATHS TOO MANY: AMAQ officials say one drug-induced death is too many, following alarming statistics in Australia's Annual Overdose Report 2019 revealing a massive increase in overdose numbers in the Fraser Coast. Patrick Sison

OVERDOSES on doctor-prescribed drugs in Hervey Bay have skyrocketed by 460 per cent since 2013, an annual report reveals.

Leading doctors from the Queensland branch of the Australian Medical Association have called for an urgent intervention in the administration of opioid-based drugs, saying one accidental death is "one too many”.

Australia's Annual Overdose Report 2019, published last week by the Pennington Institute, reveals the number of unintentional drug-induced deaths jumped to 28 between 2013-17.

It marks a 460 per cent increase from five deaths between 2003-07.

In Maryborough, the number increased by 56 per cent to 14 drug deaths between 2013-17.

AMAQ president Dr Dhilip Dhupelia said mental health issues and an epidemic of ice use in regional areas were pushing people towards substance abuse.

He said the AMA had been lobbying the State Government for a solution.

"We have a cohort of people that once they've used other substances like ice, they become substance abuse seekers,” Dr Dhupelia said.

"Currently, the accidental overdoses occurring are not acceptable.”

Queensland parliament has proposed introducing legislation to allow GPs to monitor prescriptions for opioid seekers and users, including how much they have been prescribed and how many doctors they have visited.

"This will stop the 'doctor shopping' done by people seeking these medications and allow GPs to discuss other harm minimisation strategies with a view to help them out of their addiction problems,” Dr Dhupelia said.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said they were undertaking strategies aimed at decreasing pharmaceutical-related fatalities in Australia.