One domestic violence incident is one too many

WHEN it comes to domestic and family violence, one incident is too many.

This is according to Hervey Bay sergeant and DV co-ordinator Hayley Skyring.

"Domestic violence occurs everywhere, not just on the Fraser Coast," she said.

"It's a nationwide battle and it's dreadful to think families are experiencing these incidents."

Recently, advertisements on television have been encouraging those who believe they know someone living with domestic or family violence to "do something".

It comes off the back of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention and Awareness last month but Sgt Skyring said awareness needed to be spread past the month of May.

"I think the idea of the Do Something campaign is great," she said.

"It's what we're asking people to do, to make a phone call to police or to tell someone it's not acceptable.

"It doesn't have to be something that puts you at risk."

Sgt Skyring was recently recognised for her commitment as DV co-ordinator which she has dedicated her time to for eight years.

She recently won the Domestic and Family Violence Co-ordinator award, an internal Queensland Police Service award.

"I've been a police officer for a long time and I was once on the committee at a DV agency," she said.

"You'd see the problems and hear about the problems.

"I'm passionate about it because I've grown up with parents who have a happy and healthy relationship and now I've got the same thing and no one deserves anything less."

Sgt Skyring said it was important for victims of violence to know there were support services out there to offer assistance.

"There's so many DV services who have the knowledge and understand," she said.

"We need to let people know there's support out there and they're not alone.

"There's always more that can be done and whole community can come together to do something and save people's lives."