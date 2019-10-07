Menu
Traffic on the Sunshine Motorway merging onto the Bruce Highway.
One hospitalised as holiday delays cause traffic mayhem

Ashley Carter
7th Oct 2019 11:07 AM
ONE person has been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a two-vehicle crash on David Low Way this morning.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the Springfield Ave intersection at Coolum Beach just after 10am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

One person was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised all lanes of David Low Way are affected northbound towards Noosa.

Delays are expected and drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

The Sunshine Motorway is also heavily congested from Sippy Downs towards Palmview as holiday-makers return home.

Further south, drivers on the Bruce Highway are experiencing lengthy delays heading to Brisbane, with the bulk of traffic around Beerburrum.

The RACQ said the highway was expected to be at its busiest between 11am and 3pm.

