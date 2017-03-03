One hurt after two-vehicle crash at notorious intersection

A NOTORIOUS Fraser Coast intersection was the scene for another two-vehicle crash on Friday.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Urraween and Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rds, Urraween, just after noon.

QAS transported one woman to Hervey Bay Hospital, and paramedics are currently a second patient at the scene.

