One hurt after two-vehicle crash at notorious intersection

A NOTORIOUS Fraser Coast intersection was the scene for another two-vehicle crash on Friday.
Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Urraween and Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rds, Urraween, just after noon.
QAS transported one woman to Hervey Bay Hospital, and paramedics are currently a second patient at the scene.
A female patient stable to Hervey Bay Hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Urraween & Maryborough Hervey Bay Rds #Urraween just after midday.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 3, 2017
