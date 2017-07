A woman has been injured in a motorbike crash near Curra.

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after her motorbike collided with a car on the highway north of Curra.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman, the woman injured her left leg in the accident, which happened at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Harvey Siding Rd at 8.55am.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.