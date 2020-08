Paramedics have taken a patient to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A FEMALE patient was taken to hospital after she fell from a vehicle in Scarness last night.

Paramedics responded to reports that someone had fallen from a moving car on Boat Harbour Dr, about 6.51pm.

She had minor injuries and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.