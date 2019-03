One person is in hospital after a crash on the Maryborough West Bruce Hwy overpass this morning.

ONE person is in hospital after a car crashed into the guard rail on the Maryborough West Bruce Hwy over pass.

Paramedics and police attended the scene on the Mary River Bridge about 9.30am today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed one patient was taken in a stable condition to Maryborough Hospital.