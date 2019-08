Paramedics were called to a location, understood to be a dirt track, off Churchill Mine Rd at 11.33am today.

A MAN in his 20s is in hospital with pelvic injuries after a motorcycle crash in Dundathu.

Paramedics were called to a location, understood to be a dirt track, off Churchill Mine Rd at 11.33am today for a single-motorbike crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed due to the location of the crash, it was a lengthy extrication process for emergency services.

The patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.