A man has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a single-car crash in Tiaro today.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after his car rolled and hit a tree in Tiaro.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Bruce Hwy and Tahiti Rd at 8.54am today.

Paramedics transported the patient with arm, chest and abdominal injuries in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.