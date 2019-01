Paramedics attended a vehicle crash into parked car reported on O'Connell Parade at 6.30pm yesterday.

Paramedics attended a vehicle crash into parked car reported on O'Connell Parade at 6.30pm yesterday. Bev Lacey

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a parked car in Urraween.

Paramedics attended the crash on O'Connell Pde at 6.30pm yesterday.

A woman complaining of neck pain was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.