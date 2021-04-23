One in six DVOs breached, but cops say no quick fix

Police say sorting out the rising wave of domestic violence order breaches in the short term is unrealistic but insist the DVO system works.

Police have conceded mistakes will be made going forward when tackling domestic and family violence, amid revelations one in six perpetrators breached orders during 2019-20.

Defending the force in the wake of the horrific death of Kelly Wilkinson, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski today insisted the coroner needed to be left to undertake its investigation.

While Police Minister Mark Ryan said he would take advice from his colleagues about what can be done in the short term, Mr Gollschewski said there could not be a knee-jerk reaction.

"To think that it's going to be sorted out in a couple of weeks is just not realistic," he said.

"We have to get this right."

Queensland Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski speaks today. Picture: John Gass/NCA NewsWire

Mr Gollschewski said mistakes would be made and mistakes had been made, with police trying to fix that.

"Unfortunately we don't have a crystal ball, we cannot always predict this behaviour," he said.

"What we have to make sure is that when these things happen we do everything we can do to make sure we understand it and don't make the mistakes that might be made."

There were 70,000 orders in place across Queensland during 2019-20.

Of that, there were 5553 breaches.

Mr Gollschewski said the figures showed the vast majority of perpetrators did not breach domestic violence orders.

"I think DVOs work very well in the vast majority of cases," he said.

"There are clearly some times when they haven't been effective.

Brian Johnston is charged with the murder of his estranged partner Kelly Wilkinson. Picture: Facebook

"That's the sort of stuff that investigations like coroners and the work being done by Justice

McMurdo in her space need to look at that."

Asked whether he was confident the coroner would look at police conduct during the investigation, the deputy commissioner said: "I'm sure the coroner will look at what the coroner needs to."

Ms Wilkinson's family revealed they drove her to the police station "almost every day" to report her husband's escalating abuse, only for her to be told to "give him space".

Mr Ryan said there would be a full review.

"I have absolute confidence in the police," he said.

Asked who would be held responsible, following concessions yesterday by police that there had been a failure, Mr Ryan said authorities were doing a lot of work around Ms Wilkinson's case.

