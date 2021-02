One person was taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a mobility scooter.

One person has been injured after a collision between a mobility scooter and a car on Boat Harbour Drive in Urraween.

The crash happened at 11.13am on Tuesday.

Paramedics transported one person in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.