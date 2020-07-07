‘One last hurrah’ to change controversial cycleway

Rachael Bermingham (centre) among residents who recently protested against the controversial proposed M2M Cycleway. Photo: Patrick Woods

Rachael Bermingham (centre) among residents who recently protested against the controversial proposed M2M Cycleway. Photo: Patrick Woods

Residents against a controversial proposed beachside cycleway will hold "one last hurrah" this weekend in a bid to convince the State Government to change its plans.

Coast community group The Beach Matters say they hope to bring attention to the Department of Transport and Main Roads that the proposed Mooloolaba to Maroochydore (M2M) Cycleway is a "Gold Coast-style development".

The group will hold a rally along Alexandra Headland at 11am on Sunday, July 12.

'We don't want it': Outrage continues over cycleway

Feedback on cycleway extended after passionate protest

A snapshot of stage six of the M2M Cycleway, connecting coastal areas of the Sunshine Coast.

Spokeswoman for The Beach Matters, Rachael Bermingham, said the proposed cycleway contained "too many elements" in one narrow corridor, which she feared would create access and safety issues.

"Imagine young families having to cross four lanes of traffic, navigate a beach barrier, a dedicated cycleway and a pathway while carrying all their beach gear just to get into the ocean," she said.

Resident Anthony Spinks said the proposed M2M Cycleway hadn't been designed with greater community involvement or consideration for the beachfront itself.

First look at planned $8.3 million cycleway stretch

Coast councillor's worry for future of M2M project

The Beach Matters will hold another cycleway rally at Alexandra Headland. Photo: Warren Lynam

On Sunday, a Transport and Main Roads representative told the Daily the department appreciated the section of the cycleway was a "highly valued iconic open space" for locals and were open to constructive critical feedback and alternative suggestions.

"We have demonstrated through other local consultation processes in the region (Caloundra Rd to Sunshine Motorway being one significant example) that better outcomes are achieved when we listen to community feedback, are we willing to consider options other than what has been proposed," they said.

"The cycleway design will only be further developed after the consultation period has ended and the feedback reviewed."

Join us this Sunday the 12th of July for our last public stand opposing the current TMR M2M Cycleway proposal. Let's all... Posted by The Beach Matters on Monday, 6 July 2020

Most of The Beach Matters members say they believe the current path needs to be widened to increase safety for users. They also say speed along the stretch should be reduced to 50km and a dedicated cycleway for the more serious cyclist or commuter cyclist should be rerouted away from the beachfront.

"We don't want the Sunshine Coast Council to lose the funding, we're not saying stop, we're saying pause, reroute, and redesign with community feedback from all user groups," Ms Bermingham said.

The Beach Matters' rally will be held on Sunday at 11am from Alex Surf Club to the Okinja Rd beach entrance, all the way along the beach.

Anyone who attends has been asked to stay 2m apart on the beach to adhere to COVID-19 health practises.

Community consultation on the M2M Cycleway is due to close on July 31.