One lucky little Ryan Gosling

MIRACLE GOOSE: Agricultural science teacher Kat Bullen with Hervey Bay High School agriculture program's newest addition, Eggon the Magpie Goose gosling and an orphaned sheep she also hand raised.

MIRACLE GOOSE: Agricultural science teacher Kat Bullen with Hervey Bay High School agriculture program's newest addition, Eggon the Magpie Goose gosling and an orphaned sheep she also hand raised. Cody Fox

KAT Bullen thought a mushroom was growing in the cattle yard at Hervey Bay State High School when she found an abandoned bird egg.

To save the tiny life inside from being squashed by a stray hoof, Ms Bullen picked up the egg and started to incubate it.

"I spent three weeks thinking there was nothing alive in the egg,” she said.

"There was a 50/50 chance he was going to be an Ibis or a Magpie Goose.

"We named him Eggon (after both the lone egg and a Game of Thrones character).

"He also has the nickname 'Ryan Gosling'.”

Now filling in for mother goose Ms Bullen said one-month-old Eggon comes with her where ever she goes until he grows his feathers and can be soft-released.