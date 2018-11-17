One lucky little Ryan Gosling
KAT Bullen thought a mushroom was growing in the cattle yard at Hervey Bay State High School when she found an abandoned bird egg.
To save the tiny life inside from being squashed by a stray hoof, Ms Bullen picked up the egg and started to incubate it.
"I spent three weeks thinking there was nothing alive in the egg,” she said.
"There was a 50/50 chance he was going to be an Ibis or a Magpie Goose.
"We named him Eggon (after both the lone egg and a Game of Thrones character).
"He also has the nickname 'Ryan Gosling'.”
Now filling in for mother goose Ms Bullen said one-month-old Eggon comes with her where ever she goes until he grows his feathers and can be soft-released.