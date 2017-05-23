One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

TINANA'S historic Rosehill home, which was built for Maryborough pioneer and the city's second mayor John Eaton, has been the scene of great joy and tragedy over the decades.



The premier Maryborough property is still for sale, several years after it first went on the market, with owners Trisha and Stephen Moulds looking to move to a smaller home.



The couple have owned the home, which was originally two storeys, for about 38 years and have raised their three daughters at the historic estate, which is priced at $675,000.



Mrs Moulds said the home had been part of Maryborough's heritage trail and the ghost tours in the past and many groups have come through to admire the home, which was built before the American Civil War.



She said she had never seen a ghost herself, but others had mentioned seeing things.



Built in 1859, the Eaton family moved in and a year later celebrated the double wedding of two of their daughters at the property.

Also in 1860, Governor George Bowen, the first Governor of Queensland, attended a ball held in his honour.



Tragically one of their daughters would later die at the house, having given birth to twins hours earlier.



"I feel she might be one of the ones still hanging around," Ms Moulds said.



About 20 Eaton grandchildren were born at the Rosehill property.



During the Great Depression the house fell into disrepair and when the Walker family purchased it on June 23, 1933, the top storey of home was removed and the back section was enclosed.

Trisha said after the sale of two other historic Maryborough properties, the Engineers Arms Hotel and Baddow House, she hoped Rosehill would be the next property to find the right owner.

You can visit the Facebook page of the iconic home here.

