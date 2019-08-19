One Nation backs Fraser Coast timber industry

MEETING OF MIND: Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Senator Pauline Hanson and Councillor James Hansen at a timber industry rally in Granville yesterday.

PAULINE Hanson is like a dog with a bone.

That's what the controversial senator and One Nation leader said during a visit to the region yesterday.

Speaking to the Chronicle at a timber industry rally held at Granville Soccer Club, Sen Hanson said she approached politics with a "never give up" attitude.

'What (people) say to me is 'one thing about you Pauline, you're like a dog with a bone, once you get hold of that bone you can't take it away from you', and it's true," Sen Hanson said.

"I am the dog with the bone, and I will fight for the people."

"Trust" and "listening" have long been focuses of One Nation's campaign efforts, as they position themselves as an alternative to major political parties.

Sen Hanson kept this ball rolling as she met with industry leaders, military veterans and families throughout Maryborough and surrounds.

"People are so grateful that I've actually taken the time to come here," she said.

"They say they don't see politicians here and not only that, they don't trust them."

Touring with fellow One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, Sen Hanson spent Friday night with the Coulston Lakes Irrigation Group then judged various events at the Biggenden Campdraft at Brooweena on Saturday.

On Sunday the pair commemorated Vietnam Veterans Day at Maryborough RSL before heading to the timber rally.

Sen Hanson threw her support behind the hardwood industry, which she said was at risk from proposed state government reforms.

"It's an industry that's very important to Australia, and more importantly to Queensland, and the fact is it is a sustainable industry," Sen Hanson said.

Sen Roberts said hardwood industry representatives feared the proposed reforms would cripple the industry.

"One of the things I really appreciated was the fact they started (the rally) by commemorating some of the benefits of being in the industry and what it does for the country," Sen Roberts said.

"They're actually celebrating, not just whinging and moaning."