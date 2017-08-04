One Nation candidate brands robocalls a smear campaign

A MONTH ago Damian Huxham is asking for an explanation following a wave of automated messages across the Fraser Coast.



Another round of calls attacking the party's senator Malcolm Roberts has led the Hervey Bay One Nation candidate to brand the phone calls as a CFMEU smear campaign.



Residents were bombarded with messages and calls on Tuesday night attacking the One Nation senator over his alleged blaming of workers for getting black-lung disease.



The voice message was delivered by former coal miner Keith Stoddart.



"The other day, a One Nation politician stood up in parliament and blamed workers for getting black-lung disease, I was stunned," the message said.



"The only other people talking like that are big mining companies. I'm not sure what One Nation stands for anymore.



"I heard One Nation also backed the tax cut for big mining corporations. One Nation say they stand for the little guy, but lately all that seems to have changed."





He said it was a clear sign they were "very worried" about the topics his party were building their campaign on and their state candidates.



"Hervey Bay has very strong One Nation support, and we have outstanding candidates like Damian Huxham in Hervey Bay," Senator Roberts said.



"They're (the CFMEU) trying to do something to hurt them, and they can't find anything truthfully, so they resort to making up stories."



The CFMEU was contacted for comment, but did not respond before going to print.