One Nation candidates won't rule our more election runs

The orange shirted waited near Maddigan's Seafood, for Pauline Hanson and her candidates, Damian Huxham and James Hansen, in Hervey Bay.

The orange shirted waited near Maddigan's Seafood, for Pauline Hanson and her candidates, Damian Huxham and James Hansen, in Hervey Bay. Valerie Horton

MARYBOROUGH'S One Nation candidate James Hansen has ruled out running for a Federal seat after the State Election.

The Fraser Coast councillor said he wasn't considering a run for Wide Bay after polling about 29.62 per cent of the total Maryborough vote.

Labor's Bruce Saunders currently holds the lead for the regional seat at about 47.10 per cent of the total vote (as of the last count about 3pm Monday).

But Mr Hansen floated the idea of running for the state seat again in three years time.

"We won many of the booths and came close in others, so it shows the people support us heavily," Mr Hansen said.

"In three years time I might continue on my path to serve the community.

"But the Federal election hasn't crossed my mind."

Mr Hansen said he will resume his duties at the Fraser Coast Regional Council once the seat of Maryborough is formally called.

Meanwhile, Hervey Bay's One Nation candidate Damian Huxham said he would be looking at running in a potential Federal election if it were called.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

Mr Huxham has polled at about 25.27 per cent of the total vote in Hervey Bay (as of the last count about 3pm Monday).

The Hervey Bay FIFO worker said he still had plans for the region.

"Nothing is changing, so we will still give it 110 per cent," Mr Huxham said.

"I'd definitely be looking at running in a Federal election, I've got a lot to offer people.

"It depends if I'm preselected by the party."

After what he called a "big campaign", he told The Chronicle he felt like he could "sleep for a month" after long days at pre-polling and the election night count.

He also spent some much needed time with family.