One Nation, Labor MPs duel over radio comments

ONE Nation candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham has slammed Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders for his radio comments on penalty rates, accusing him of misleading and manipulating Queenslanders.

Mr Saunders allegedly claimed One Nation was "solely responsible” for the penalty rate cuts on Triple M earlier this morning - a claim that Mr Huxham said was untrue.

He accused the Labor MP of making "a blatant attempt... to mislead and manipulate Queenslanders,” which he claimed "shows lack of credibility by a desperate QLD labor party clutching at straws.”

Mr Huxham said his party would continue "to put people before politics” and stated One Nation would vote on the merits of the decision's outcome.

Mr Saunders hit back, calling on the Hervey Bay candidate to elaborate where he stood on penalty rates.

"I said we're against cutting penalty rates, and Pauline has said she supports cutting penalty rates. Who's lying now; the Hervey Bay MP, or Pauline? He should contact his leader, or does he want me to send him the details of where she said it?” he asked