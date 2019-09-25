One Nation leader endorses M'boro's fight for festival

PROUD REDHEAD: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has backed Maryborough's bid to win the Festival of Redheads.

Valerie Horton

SENATOR Pauline Hanson is proud of her flaming locks.

So it's no wonder the One Nation leader has pledged her support to help Maryborough secure the Festival of Redheads.

"There is no doubt in my view that redheads are pretty special, although I admit I might be a little biased," Ms Hanson said.

"Redheads will tell you they've been called things like ranga, bluey and carrot top - I take it with a grain of salt and enjoy a good laugh.

"It's great that a special and fun event might be held that makes all of us the centre of attention."

Maryborough's proposal to host a Festival of Redheads has been listed as a finalist in Wotif's Festival of Wot? competition.

It's up against the Festival of Snags in Mudgee, Festival of Mangos in Bowen and the Festival of Wheat, Wool and Wine at the Clare Valley.

To kick off the campaign, Maryborough residents gathered in Queens Park last week to start the push for the festival.

The idea came from Ginger Maryland, who approached Fraser Coast Tourism and Events with the suggestion for the Wotif competition.

She had noticed a lot of redheads in the region, including herself, and thought it was only right to celebrate them.

Ms Hanson said if Maryborough secured the festival and her diary was clear, she would definitely make an appearance to celebrate alongside her fellow redheads.

"I've never seemed to have a problem turning heads, but maybe I'll blend in with the crowds of my fellow redheads," she said.

"I want to congratulate the Fraser Coast Chronicle and the people of Maryborough for promoting and enthusiastically supporting such a unique festival idea - I hope it gets up and helps attract masses of redheads from all over to the town.

"I think it's a great idea and I encourage readers to get online and make sure they vote in favour of the event and hopefully win the competition and secure those valuable funds."