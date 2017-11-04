One Nation pledges new maternity ward for M'boro hospital

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

ONE Nation has pledged to re-establish a maternity ward at Maryborough Hospital if the party holds the balance of power after the state election.

One Nation's Queensland leader Steve Dickson was in Maryborough this week to meet the party's candidate for the Heritage City, Councillor James Hansen.

Mr Hansen said services had been stripped from the hospital and One Nation wanted to change that.

He and Mr Dickson said low-risk births should be able to happen at Maryborough Hospital.

The only maternity ward on the Fraser Coast is at Hervey Bay Hospital.

"Babies currently cannot be born in the town they live in," Mr Dickson said.

He said $10 million should be committed to bringing maternity services back to Maryborough and more if that was necessary.

Mr Hansen said he had heard of babies being born by the side of the road or at home because mums hadn't been able to make it to Hervey Bay in time.

"That should not be happening," he said.

Mr Hansen said the present arrangement was disrespectful to women who weren't able to give birth in the town in which they lived.

But Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said there were not enough births in the Heritage City to warrant bringing a maternity ward back.

He said it could cost taxpayers more than $6.5million.

"The hospital is on its way back due to a Labor government, we've put a lot of money in there with frontline services," MrSaunders said.

"My major commitment to the hospital was pathology services and a new accident and emergency ward ... there's now $10million towards a new A&E ward at the hospital."

During his visit, Mr Dickson said the former Tafe building in Maryborough West should also be repurposed as it was a waste of taxpayers' money to leave it empty.

Mr Hansen said the building could become an agricultural college, community centre or emergency services hub, but it should be in use.

"The building is less than 12 years old," he said.

Mr Dickson agreed.

"Taxpayers are sick of their hard-earned money being wasted like that," he said.

Mr Dickson has crunched the numbers and is confident that One Nation will hold the balance of power once the election has been held.

When asked if he was open to negotiating to form a government with either of the major parties, he agreed.