Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is headed to the Fraser Coast this weekend.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is headed to the Fraser Coast this weekend. Liam Kidston
News

One Nation leader set to visit Fraser Coast this weekend

Carlie Walker
by
16th Aug 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE Nation Senator Pauline Hanson is headed to the Fraser Coast this weekend.

On Friday she met with the Coulston Lakes Irrigation Group and on Saturday she is headed to the Biggenden Campdraft to judge various events.

On Sunday she will be in the Heritage City to attend the National Vietnam Veterans Day breakfast at Maryborough RSL and she will then meet representatives of the timber industry.

One Nation’s leader and Senator Pauline Hanson with Senator Malcolm Roberts. Picture: Mick Tsikas
One Nation’s leader and Senator Pauline Hanson with Senator Malcolm Roberts. Picture: Mick Tsikas

"There is a lot happening in the Maryborough region, a lot of concerns that need to be brought to the attention of Queensland and federal leaders, and Malcolm and I are looking forward to meeting as many people as possible, enjoying the region's hospitality but also listening and learning about the issues impacting the people and businesses in the region," Senator Hanson said.

More Stories

Show More
fcpolitics fraser coast maryborough one nation pauline hanson
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    POLICE: Speed limit set to change on Fraser Coast streets

    premium_icon POLICE: Speed limit set to change on Fraser Coast streets

    News Police were advised by the Fraser Coast Regional Councils of the impending changes.

    Two charged following police operation targeting shop thefts

    premium_icon Two charged following police operation targeting shop thefts

    News Both women will appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court

    New face is no stranger to fishing industry

    premium_icon New face is no stranger to fishing industry

    News Fraser Coast's new fisheries officer in Hervey Bay

    BUSINESS: Disability no barrier for Maryborough cafe workers

    premium_icon BUSINESS: Disability no barrier for Maryborough cafe workers

    News 'Gavin was the first person we hired and he's great.'