One Nation leader set to visit Fraser Coast this weekend

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is headed to the Fraser Coast this weekend. Liam Kidston

On Friday she met with the Coulston Lakes Irrigation Group and on Saturday she is headed to the Biggenden Campdraft to judge various events.

On Sunday she will be in the Heritage City to attend the National Vietnam Veterans Day breakfast at Maryborough RSL and she will then meet representatives of the timber industry.

One Nation’s leader and Senator Pauline Hanson with Senator Malcolm Roberts. Picture: Mick Tsikas

"There is a lot happening in the Maryborough region, a lot of concerns that need to be brought to the attention of Queensland and federal leaders, and Malcolm and I are looking forward to meeting as many people as possible, enjoying the region's hospitality but also listening and learning about the issues impacting the people and businesses in the region," Senator Hanson said.