One Nation Senator to return to Fraser Coast

Senator Paulinêe Hanson with Malcolm Roberts in the Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage

ONE Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts will return to the Fraser Coast today.

Mr Roberts and Maryborough One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse will be visiting and speaking with a range of community members before heading to Maryborough Sports Club for a meet and greet event from 4.30-5.30pm.

It will be Mr Roberts' second visit to the region in recent weeks.

He visited Maryborough on September7 to talk about his concerns regarding climate change policy in Australia, and in particular its impact on industries such as cane farming, timber and manufacturing.

Mr Roberts called for an Office of Scientific Integrity to "protect scientists from politicisation, and give all industry players the confidence that the policy is warranted and just".

One Nation is focusing on the Fraser Coast after a strong result in the 2017 state election, in which former One Nation candidate James Hansen finished second to incumbent member Bruce Saunders.

One Nation Senator and leader of the party, Pauline Hanson, visited Maryborough on September 12.

Ms Hanson and Ms Lohse went to Aldridge State High School during the visit to see its agricultural program in action, before meeting with the Maryborough's Canegrowers Association, followed by a question-and-answer session at Maryborough Sports Club.

Ms Lohse, a cattle grazier, will lead One Nation's challenge against Mr Saunders, Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman for the LNP, Greens candidate Craig Armstrong and anti-vaccination advocate Samantha Packer.

The state election will be held on October 31.