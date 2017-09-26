One Nation's Hansen to fight for trains to be built in M'boro

CAMPAIGNING: Bringing manufacturing jobs back to Maryborough will be a major focus for One Nation candidate James Hansen .

ONE Nation's Maryborough candidate James Hansen said within the first year of being elected, he would have more trains built in the Heritage City to grow the manufacturing industry.

The Fraser Coast councillor and candidate for Pauline Hanson's One Nation outlined some of his goals to get his seat back on track at his first meet and greet on Saturday.

It marks Cr Hansen's official foray into the race for the seat, now competing with Labor's Bruce Saunders and an LNP candidate tipped to be his colleagus councillor Rolf Light.

With his local policies awaiting endorsement, Cr Hansen said he would like to see services return to Maryborough, including manufacturing jobs and better water security.

"Steve Dickson's already come out and publicly said every train that runs in Queensland will be built in Queensland, built in Maryborough,” Cr Hansen said.

"The old parties, they won't take responsibility because they are both to blame for the demise of our train industry around this part of the world.”

He said the big issues in the area were "jobs for our kids and the cost of living”.

"Building trains here to start with is a really big thing,” Cr Hansen said.

"We need to also look at agriculture in the region... we've got no water security in the region.

"They (major parties) tiptoe around the edges with that, but never address the issue.”

Cr Hansen also flagged investing more money into roads, saying it was "common sense” to bring more transport into regional areas.