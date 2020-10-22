One Nation’s plan to tackle drug abuse and homelessness

ONE NATION: One Nation Senator and party founder Pauline Hanson with party candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham. Photo: Stuart Fast

ONE NATION: One Nation Senator and party founder Pauline Hanson with party candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham. Photo: Stuart Fast

ONE NATION candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham has drug abuse and homelessness in his sights, announcing a commitment for a detox unit in Hervey Bay and the party’s plan to tackle the housing crisis.

“We would like to see it run hand-in-hand with Bayside Transformations, they have a proven track record for over a decade and have hundreds of graduates,” Mr Huxham said.

“You put a criminal in jail in costs $100,000 per year, you can put them in a detox unit for $25,000 per year, it has a proven track record and its something we need.”

He said the closet detox unit was at Brisbane and having a local unit would greatly benefit the families members of those going through the detox process.

Mr Huxham said he had been discussing the issue of homelessness with the Council.

“For every five homes, you’re getting 200 applicants. It’s phenomenal,” he said.

“We’ve been campaigning actively over five years, we’ve put a lot into it.”

Mr Huxham was joined by party founder, Senator Pauline Hanson in making the announcement.

“I fully support Damian on this detox unit … it does work,” she said.

“Drugs are a scourge on our society … we need to address it.”

Senator Hanson said “we have to encourage people to go back into rental accommodation, what I mean to say is investment.”

“Use the public that will put the money into investment and allow for that housing that allows people to rent,” she said

“It’s about working with the state, working with the electorate to make sure we look after those homeless people.”

Ms Hanson’s latest visit to the Fraser Coast comes just eight days before the October 31 election.