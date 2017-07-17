25°
One Nation's Steve Dickson says LNP, ALP 'trying to lose'

Sarah Vogler | 17th Jul 2017 11:51 AM

ONE Nation's Queensland leader has accused both Labor and the Liberal National Party of trying to lose the next state election by refusing to deal with the nascent right-wing political force.

Both parties have ruled out doing formal deals with the right-wing minor party, although the LNP may preference the party on a seat-by-seat basis. LNP opposition leader Tim Nicholls, in his speech to the party's state convention on Sunday, again ruled out any formal alliance with One Nation.

"There will be no deal with One Nation; no shared ministry and no coalition," Mr Nicholls said.

"The LNP is the only conservative party that can fix Labor's mess."

 

One Nation's Steve Dickson at Parliament. Pic Darren England.
One Nation's Steve Dickson at Parliament. Pic Darren England. Darren England / Courier Mail

One Nation leader Steve Dickson, who defected to One Nation from the LNP, said he believed his party would hold the balance of power after the election.

"I can tell you, they are ignoring their own internal polling which shows that One Nation will be a big part of the make-up of the next Parliament," he said.

Topics:  politics steve dickson sunshine coast

