Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
One new Qld case as NSW rejects border move

22nd Jul 2020 12:23 PM
There has been one new case of coronavirus confirmed in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was tied to ADF personnel returning from overseas and that the person involved was in quarantine.

The state now has three active cases.

There was one new case on Monday, that of a crewman taken from a bulk carrier off the Sunshine Coast and was being treated in hospital.

Ms Palaszczcuk today said other crew members had been cleared of the virus.

The Premier said authorities had no concerns about the spread of COVID-19 after it was revealed 185 people had entered Queensland and dodged quarantine orders or given fake contact details.

She said the figures dated back to April.

"The Queensland Police Service have done some 2300 quarantine compliance checks," she said.

"The police are doing their job. We don't have concerns about any spread of virus but we are still on the hunt for those people."

The Premier said Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young was currently in a meeting with other CHOs from across the country.

She said if Dr Young wanted to add additional hotspots to Queensland's list, authorities would do so.

"I do have concerns when the New South Wales Premier says they are on a heightened alert," she said.

"That means I am on a heightened alert."

Meanwhile Ms Palaszczuk said Gladys Berejiklian has knocked back a request to temporarily move Queensland's border south into NSW.

"All I wanted to do was make it easier," she said.

"I've tried and unfortunately she's come back and said no."

 

New South Wales has today recorded 16 new cases, with 14 of them tied to clusters at a Thai restaurant and the Crossroads Hotel at Casula.

In Victoria, as many as 480 new cases are expected to be confirmed today.

The new numbers would break a record set last Friday, when 428 cases were announced.

 

Originally published as One new Qld case as NSW rejects border move

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus coronavirus queensland

