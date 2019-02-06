One of the Bay's best brews available every Friday

SENIOR students at Hervey Bay Special School have been showing off their barista skills after the local Freemasons donated a new coffee machine for their training coffee shop.

Hervey Bay Daylight Masonic Lodge Secretary David Hall said they were thrilled to support the school with this venture so that students could develop important life-skills.

"The old tuckshop has been converted into a new training coffee shop, which is open to the public every Friday,” Mr Hall said.

"The coffee machine they were using could only make one coffee at a time, so this made things more practical,” David said.

"Senior students are learning how to work as a team, to run their own business, from buying stock, to making lovely cakes and slices. Making all sorts of barista style coffees and teas and at the end of the day counting the money and balancing the books,” he said.

"As these children graduate and leave school they will be employable in the hospitality industry. Some may even go on to complete apprenticeships and become skilled chefs.”

Hervey Bay Special School has 110 students in attendance from preschool to Year 12.

As an independent charity founded by the Freemasons of Queensland, Hand Heart Pocket helps in areas of state-wide and local need that have limited access to other funding.

They work with other charities to identify and fund initiatives that have real, life-changing potential.

For more information about Hand Heart Pocket visit www.handheartpocket.org.au