One-off art exhibition of local heroes

Jordan Gaffel and teacher aide Leisa Jones with sample folder ready for framing.

MARYBOROUGH Special School's Transition students have been creating Cyanotypes for the ANZAC Centenary 'Spirit of Service' grants round.

The school's arts program teacher Rose Wright said they had successfully been given the funds.

A completed image of an indigenous soldier. contributed

"The grant was to create, research and present an exhibition of World War I soldiers' photographs and service records for the community,” Rose said.

"The exhibition is scheduled for early December this year to be held at Gatakers Art Gallery.

"Work has begun with three class groups contributing to the research, visual arts printmaking and photo editing for the event.

Cyanotype stained after bleaching of cyan original. This gets the historical look for photographs of that era. contributed

"All works will be of a high standard of our local heroes and the students' works will be for sale.

"We are delighted to thank our funding support from the Queensland Government for this one off exhibition.”

The exhibition is titled Stand Proud - Lost Heroes.